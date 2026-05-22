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Bangladesh’s ‘Donald Trump’ buffalo becomes viral sensation: 'It is very calm by nature'

Its unusual appearance has drawn dozens of visitors to the farm every day, with many travelling from distant districts.

Updated on: May 22, 2026 10:31 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Bangladesh has found an unlikely new superstar — a rare Albino buffalo that has captured widespread attention for its uncanny resemblance to US President Donald Trump.

A caretaker attending an albino buffalo nicknamed "Donald Trump" for sale ahead of Eid al-Adha at a livestock farm in Narayanganj. (AFP)

Nicknamed “Donald Trump,” the buffalo has become a viral sensation thanks to the tuft of pale hair falling across its forehead, which many say closely resembles the American leader’s trademark hairstyle.

The nearly 700 kg (1,540 lb) buffalo was raised at a farm in Narayanganj district, near the capital city of Dhaka. Its unusual appearance has drawn dozens of visitors to the farm every day, with many travelling from distant districts just to take selfies and videos with the animal, which quickly gained popularity on social media.

“My younger brother named the buffalo Donald Trump because the hair on the front of its head resembles Donald Trump,” farm owner Ziauddin Mridha said, Reuters reported.

“Despite its striking appearance, it is very calm by nature. It is an albino buffalo, and animals of this type are generally gentle and do not become aggressive unless provoked,” he added.

According to AFP, more than 12 million animals — including goats, sheep, cows, and buffaloes — are expected to be sacrificed during the holiday.

However, the “Donald Trump” buffalo is not the only animal on the farm with a memorable nickname. Among its companions are an aggressive bull named “Tufan” — meaning “storm” — a heavily built animal called “Fat Boy,” and the calm and friendly “Sweet Boy.”

Another standout at the farm is a golden-haired bull named after Brazilian football star Neymar, thanks to its bleached-blond hairstyle that resembles the player’s iconic look.

 
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