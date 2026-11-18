Bangladesh's first nuclear plant starts supplying power, builder Rosatom says
Rosatom, Russia's state nuclear corporation, dominates the global export market for nuclear power plants.
Published on: Nov 18, 2026, 16:08:53 IST
Reuters
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Bangladesh's first nuclear power plant has started producing electricity, its Russian builder Rosatom said on Wednesday, as the south Asian nation joins a list of more than 30 countries with operating nuclear reactors.
Rosatom chief Alexei Likhachev said the Rooppur-1 plant had started supplying power to the national grid on Tuesday.
Rosatom, Russia's state nuclear corporation, dominates the global export market for nuclear power plants, with reactor projects under way or contracted in Asia, Africa, Europe and the Middle East.
It is also building a second Bangladesh reactor at the same site, due to come online next year. The combined Rooppur project, with total capacity of 2,400 megawatts, has an estimated cost of about $13 billion, of which 90% is covered by a Russian state loan.