e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Bank of England governor Bailey says Covid-19 vaccine news lifts uncertainty

Bank of England governor Bailey says Covid-19 vaccine news lifts uncertainty

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said the coronavirus vaccine news is encouraging for everyone including businesses and economy.

world Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 15:30 IST
Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma
London
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey also said data published earlier on Thursday showing Britain’s economic recovery slowed in September, before new coronavirus restrictions were ordered.
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey also said data published earlier on Thursday showing Britain’s economic recovery slowed in September, before new coronavirus restrictions were ordered.(Reuters file photo)
         

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Thursday that news of a possible effective vaccine for Covid-19 was encouraging and would help lift uncertainty holding back the economy, but there was still a way to go in trials.

Click here for complete coverage of Covid-19

“It’s obviously encouraging us. I mean it’s encouraging for individuals, it’s encouraging for businesses and it’s encouraging for the economy,” Bailey said during a Financial Times event.

“I think we have to be cautious because obviously there’s still quite a way to go in terms of the trialling.”

He also said data published earlier on Thursday showing Britain’s economic recovery slowed in September, before new coronavirus restrictions were ordered, underscored the “huge gap” that remains compared with the economy’s size before the pandemic.

tags
top news
ASEAN core of our Act East policy: PM Modi at 17th ASEAN-India Summit
ASEAN core of our Act East policy: PM Modi at 17th ASEAN-India Summit
‘Public is with us, it’s win for Grand Alliance’ : Tejashwi Yadav
‘Public is with us, it’s win for Grand Alliance’ : Tejashwi Yadav
In Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus package, FM showcases new employment scheme
In Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus package, FM showcases new employment scheme
India, Philippines to sign deal on BrahMos missile during summit next year
India, Philippines to sign deal on BrahMos missile during summit next year
Russia to consider India’s request for speedy delivery of S-400 air defence systems
Russia to consider India’s request for speedy delivery of S-400 air defence systems
Ludo movie review: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao roll the dice
Ludo movie review: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao roll the dice
IPL 2020 saw record-breaking increase in viewership
IPL 2020 saw record-breaking increase in viewership
Watch: Fifth Scorpene class submarine ‘Vagir’ launched at Mazagaon Dock
Watch: Fifth Scorpene class submarine ‘Vagir’ launched at Mazagaon Dock
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesNirmala SitharamanRBICovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityGold prices today

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In