Where's Barack Obama? In Spain for a Springsteen concert and surprising tourists

ByMallika Soni
Apr 30, 2023 10:53 AM IST

The Obamas and Steven Spielberg also visited some of Barcelona's most famous cultural sights.

People in Barcelona did not completely know the answer to “What just happened” when former US President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama and film maker Steven Spielberg joined tourists to visit some of the city's main sites. Ofcourse, the giveaway was so much--- security.

Former US President Barack Obama, centre takes a walk in the center of Barcelona, Spain.(AP)
The three were in Barcelona to attend a concert by their friend Bruce Springsteen at Barcelona's Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium, Reuters reported. But Barack Obama, Steven Spielberg and Bruce Springsteen were not too lowkey about their city explorations. The three dined at the Amar restaurant in the Palace Hotel following which a staff member uploaded a photo of them posing with wait staff and chefs to Instagram.

“The pleasure this job brings you!,” Pol Perello wrote.

The Obamas and Steven Spielberg also visited some of Barcelona's most famous cultural sights- including the Sagrada Familia basilica, designed by Antoni Gaudi, and the Picasso museum. The former president and the first lady were seen walking hand in hand through central Barcelona as they were surrounded by a large group of security guards.

barack obama
