Barge carrying crane collides with New York City's iconic Brooklyn Bridge, incurs minor damages | Video

A routine morning turned into a heart-stopping spectacle as a crane on a barge ship made an unexpected pitstop, crashing into New York City's beloved Brooklyn Bridge. Despite the dramatic collision, the bridge emerged relatively unscathed, leaving commuters and onlookers both relieved and amused by the extraordinary incident.

A crane on a barge ship crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge, causing a crack in a steel beam.(Twitter/ @MikeSington)

Let's take a closer look at the crane's impromptu dance with the iconic structure and how luck was on the bridge's side.

As the sun was rising on another bustling day in the Big Apple, a barge ship carrying a crane found itself in a precarious position beneath the majestic Brooklyn Bridge. In a remarkable twist of fate, the crane decided to get a bit too close to the bridge's steel beam, resulting in a nerve-wracking crash.

Crack in the beam

While the bridge held its ground, the collision left its mark - quite literally. A steel beam on the Brooklyn Bridge sustained a crack from the encounter. However, amidst the concern, a collective sigh of relief echoed across New York when officials confirmed that the structural integrity of the bridge remained intact.