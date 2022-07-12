Basil Rajapaksa Dubai move blocked, Ranil still has Presidential ambitions
- With the Rajapaksa clan still clinging to power, the task of restoring peace and economic recovery in Sri Lanka becomes very difficult and is a matter of concern in New Delhi.
The political flux in Sri Lanka continues with former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa, the youngest brother of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, blocked from boarding an Emirates flight to Dubai on Monday evening as protestors surrounded the Colombo international airport.
According to diplomatic sources in Colombo, Basil, who holds dual citizenship of the US and Sri Lanka, was en route to Dubai but was not cleared by the immigration under pressure from the protestors who surrounded the airport. The protestors have currently put-up check posts to ensure that none of the political leaders especially the Rajapaksa clan are allowed to flee the country. Basil’s elder brothers Mahinda and Gotabaya are both under security protection in Colombo with the latter to resign from the post of President tomorrow.
At an all-party meeting on July 11, Sri Lanka Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena told the assembled leaders that a new president will be elected through a vote in Parliament on July 20 in accordance with the Constitution.
While Gotabaya will resign from the office of the President, his former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe issued a statement yesterday which indicated that the political survivor had not given up his aspirations to become the next President of Sri Lanka. Colombo watchers say that Ranil has the backing of Mahinda Rajapaksa, who is very much engaged in the power politics of the Island nation even after throwing the country into an economic abyss.
In his statement, Ranil urged the need to preserve the sanctity of the Constitution and said that nobody should be allowed to force decisions on Parliament. He assured the public that he will work towards the formation of an all-party government. This statement clearly indicates that the former PM with his party having a single seat still harbors ambitions to become the President of Sri Lanka.
However, the public mood in Sri Lanka is quite the opposite and any move to foist Ranil on them would further deepen the political and economic crisis as he is seen as part of the extended Rajapaksa empire. The public has already made its anger explicit towards Ranil by setting his private residence in Colombo on fire. Hence any move to install Ranil will backfire and cause further chaos in the food- and fuel-starved nation.
With the Rajapaksa clan still clinging to power, the task of restoring peace and economic recovery in Sri Lanka becomes very difficult and is a matter of concern in New Delhi. While India is sending four shipments of fuel to Sri Lanka this month, it does not want the political power to be forced by the Leftist Street mobs and has advocated a democratic transition of power in the Island nation. Japan, one of the major lenders, has already made it clear that it will not give any aid or support till the time the political flux is on in Colombo. China, the other big lender, is only offering loans and playing behind the scenes with Communist parties primarily JVP in the Island nation. With no leader coming forward to lead the nation in severe economic and political crises, the window for a peaceful transition of power is closing fast.
-
Imran Khan's attack on flooding in Karachi: '14 years of corruption...'
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Tuesday hit out at the Bilawal Bhutto's Pakistan Peoples Party for "14 years of corruption", and held its "mismanagement in governing Sindh" responsible for the flood-like situation in Karachi, which has been triggered by record-breaking rain across the country. “Flooding of Karachi because of rain, again a reflection of PPP's 14 years of corruption and mismanagement in governing Sindh,” the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) chief tweeted.
-
Yosemite wildfire in US threatens some of world's oldest trees | Videos
Hundreds of firefighters have been deployed to rescue some of the world's oldest and largest trees in the Yosemite National Park of California after a fast-moving wildfire engulfed the popular hiking and camping spot in the United States. "We are doing everything we can to put this fire out," including deploying air tankers and helicopters along with ground crews, Nancy Phillipe, spokeswoman for Yosemite Fire Information, told AFP.
-
Destroyed Russian military equipment from Ukraine war displayed in Prague
An exhibition of Russian military equipment destroyed by Ukrainian forces in the ongoing war is being held Czech capital, Prague. The destroyed armour from the battlefield was displayed on Letna Plain, a large open space a short distance from Prague Castle. Ukrainian embassy spokesperson Tetiana Okopna told Czech Television that they hope to show once again the “horrors of war that Russia's aggression has brought to Ukraine”, reported BBC.
-
Jill Biden chided for saying Latinos as unique as 'breakfast tacos'
Speaking in San Antonio at the annual conference of UnidosUS, formerly known as the National Council of La Raza, U. S. first lady Jill Biden's attempted to praise Raul Yzaguirre, who led the civil rights and advocacy organization for 30 years. Biden mispronounced the word as "bogedas." The National Association of Hispanic Journalists was not impressed, saying Biden and her speech writers ought to "better understand the complexities of our people." "No wonder Hispanics are fleeing the Democratic Party!"
-
Docs must allow abortion if mother's life at risk, says Biden admin
The Department of Health and Human Services cited requirements on medical facilities in the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, or EMTALA. Currently, even the states with the most stringent bans on abortion do allow exceptions when the health of a mother is at risk, though the threat of prosecution has created confusion for some doctors.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics