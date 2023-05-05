Home / World News / ‘Thank you, wonderful viewers’: BBC anchor after her live TV blooper goes viral

‘Thank you, wonderful viewers’: BBC anchor after her live TV blooper goes viral

ByYagya Sharma | Edited by Aryan Prakash
May 05, 2023 08:57 PM IST

After a video of her gaffe on live TV went viral, BBC anchor Lukwesa Burak in a tweet on Friday thanked ‘all her wonderful viewers’.

BBC anchor Lukwesa Burak, who went viral Thursday, after a video of her stretching her arms was captured on live TV has finally reacted with a thank you note to all her "wonderful viewers.” In a tweet, Burak said, “Thank you folks: Colleagues - present & former, and all you wonderful viewers. X.”

Screengrab of the viral video.
Screengrab of the viral video.

The one-minute video that Burak reacted to showed her finishing a segment and switching onto the next one as she said, “around the world and across the UK, this is BBC News.” The bulletin then played the next segment but unexpectedly cut back to Burak in the studio.

It took her no time to realise the accidental change in the schedule as she looked surprised but composed herself quickly. The silence prevailed for more than 30 seconds after the gaffe with the anchor continuously looking down at her desk. The bulletin finally resumed with the anchor saying, “one of our top stories here on the programme and we have been monitoring…”

The clip gathered over nine million views on Twitter with nearly 40,000 'likes' at the time of writing this report. Twitter users showered their love in the comment section and admitted that the ‘mistake’ was entertaining enough.

“Where can I sign up for Lukwesa's arms and shoulders exercise regime?” wrote one.

“I personally think this is absolutely adorable! Love from Vietnam!” said another.

While someone else wrote, “Don't worry Lukwesa, I'm sure you laughed it off later. The long pause did it for me. Much love to you from this other side.”

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video bbc news anchor + 1 more
viral video bbc news anchor
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out