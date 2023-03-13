BBC reinstates Gary Lineker after Twitter row, to review social media guidance

BBC has decided to reinstate sports broadcaster and former soccer great Gary Lineker who was suspended for a post on Twitter that had criticized the British government's new asylum policy. The announcement came after Britain's national broadcaster was forced to axe much of its weekend sports coverage after commentators, analysts and Premier League players refused to appear in a show of solidarity for Lineker.

“Everyone recognises this has been a difficult period for staff, contributors, presenters and, most importantly, our audiences. I apologise for this," BBC director general Tim Davie said in a statement.

Davie said he recognised the “potential confusion caused by the grey areas of the BBC's social media guidance.”

"Impartiality is important to the BBC. That is a difficult balancing act to get right where people are subject to different contracts and on air positions, and with different audience and social media profiles," he added.

Davie also announced a review of the BBC’s social media guidance to ensure it is "clear, proportionate, and appropriate", saying the corporation is aware that Lineker is in favour of such review.

After the BBC decision was made public, Lineker said he cannot wait to get back in the MOTD chair on Saturday.

“I have been presenting sport on the BBC for almost 3 decades and am immeasurably proud to work with the best and fairest broadcaster in the world.”

He added, “A final thought: however difficult the last few days have been, it simply doesn’t compare to having to flee your home from persecution or war to seek refuge in a land far away. It’s heartwarming to have seen the empathy towards their plight from so many of you.”

