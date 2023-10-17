Be extra cautious: Sweden tells Swedes abroad after Brussels shooting

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Oct 17, 2023 04:51 PM IST

Brussels Shooting: "The threat picture against Sweden and Swedish interests abroad was already heightened," it said on its website.

The Swedish government on Tuesday called on the Nordic country's citizens abroad to be cautious after two Swedes were shot dead in the capital of Belgium on Monday.

Brussels Shooting: Forensic officers work after a police operation against a deadly shooting suspect, in Schaerbeek, Brussels, Belgium.(Reuters)

"Due to the fact two Swedes were killed in Brussels in a suspected terrorist act, Swedes abroad are urged to observe increased caution and increased vigilance and to follow local authorities' advice," it said.

