Beandri Booysen, 19, South African TikTok star, dies from rare ageing disease

Beandri Booysen, a South African TikTok star, has passed away at the age of 19 after battling, a rare condition – Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome – that caused her to age eight years for every year of her life. Her mother, Bea Booysen, confirmed the news on Wednesday through a Facebook group dedicated to Beandri. Beandri Booysen, a South African TikTok star died at 19 on Wednesday.(Facebook/Bea Booysen)

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Beandri Booysen, one of South Africa's most beloved and inspiring young women. Beandri was not only known for her vibrant personality and infectious laugh but also as the last surviving individual in South Africa living with Progeria – a rare genetic condition that causes children to age prematurely. Despite the challenges she faced, Beandri radiated hope and joy. She became a symbol of awareness for Progeria and other special needs, using her unique spirit to inspire thousands of people worldwide. The Booysen family kindly requests privacy during this profoundly difficult time as they mourn the loss of their beloved Beandri. Further details regarding the memorial service will be shared in due course,” she said.

Months before her passing, Beandri underwent successful open-heart surgery and was eager to spend the holiday season with her parents, a New York Post report said. Beandri had gained over 269,200 followers on TikTok, where she regularly shared uplifting videos. Her popular posts often featured her lip-syncing to pop songs while wearing a blonde wig.

Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome

Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome is a rare genetic disorder marked by rapid and dramatic ageing, along with osteoporosis, which makes bones brittle and more susceptible to fractures. Beandri was among just 200 people worldwide living with progeria and the last known individual in South Africa to succumb to the condition.

Despite her short life, the resilient South African embraced life fully, attending school and striving to live like any other child.

By reaching the age of 19, Beandri surpassed expectations, as most individuals with progeria are not expected to live beyond 14, according to the New York Post.

She aimed to use her significant TikTok following to “inspire and motivate” her audience, spreading positivity.

"My goal is to raise awareness about other special needs individuals and show that everyone is different and unique in their own way and to give strength if I can," said Beandri, who was the sister of Jaco, 23, Herman, 21, and Ruben, 14.