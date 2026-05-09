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Behind delayed US-Iran peace talks may be a hardline Iranian faction: Report

The faction is made up of ultra-conservative politicians, clerics, and media figures who strongly support the ideology of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Updated on: May 09, 2026 08:00 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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A hardline faction inside Iran has stepped up its opposition to ongoing negotiations with the United States. This domestic resistance comes as talks between Tehran and Washington reach a critical peak.

Jebhe-ye Paydari believes Iran should strictly follow revolutionary and religious principles (REUTERS)

The US, earlier this week, delivered a one-page memorandum to Iranian officials for review. While Washington awaits a formal reply, the hardline group, known as ‘The Endurance Front’ has launched a public campaign to block any potential agreement, CNN reports.

Who are the ‘Endurance Front’

The group is formally known as ‘Jebhe-ye Paydari’ (Endurance Front). It is reportedly an ultra-conservative political faction in Iran.

It identifies itself as a defender of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, which replaced the Shah’s pro-Western monarchy with an Islamic Republic. Members see their role as protecting revolutionary ideology and resisting Western influence, especially from the United States and Israel.

The group is also known as ‘Super Revolutionaries’ because of their strict ideological positions and rejection of compromise with the West.

One prominent figure linked to the faction is Saeed Jalili, a former national security official who received around 13 million votes in the 2021 election, finishing second.

Position on US talks

The Endurance Front opposes the ongoing US-Iran negotiations. It argues that any deal with the US is a form of surrender, negotiations weaken Iran’s position and only resistance can force better terms.

The group has also accused Iranian negotiators of being disloyal or too flexible on key issues, including Iran’s nuclear programme.

“They understood that even if they martyr our Imam (Ali Khamenei), there are still groups here willing to negotiate, shake hands with (Steve) Witkoff, (JD) Vance, and (Jared) Kushner, and smile at the killers of our martyred Imam,” a statement published in Raja News, associated with the faction, said.

 
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