A hardline faction inside Iran has stepped up its opposition to ongoing negotiations with the United States. This domestic resistance comes as talks between Tehran and Washington reach a critical peak.

Jebhe-ye Paydari believes Iran should strictly follow revolutionary and religious principles (REUTERS)

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The US, earlier this week, delivered a one-page memorandum to Iranian officials for review. While Washington awaits a formal reply, the hardline group, known as ‘The Endurance Front’ has launched a public campaign to block any potential agreement, CNN reports.

Who are the ‘Endurance Front’

The group is formally known as ‘Jebhe-ye Paydari’ (Endurance Front). It is reportedly an ultra-conservative political faction in Iran.

It identifies itself as a defender of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, which replaced the Shah’s pro-Western monarchy with an Islamic Republic. Members see their role as protecting revolutionary ideology and resisting Western influence, especially from the United States and Israel.

The group is also known as ‘Super Revolutionaries’ because of their strict ideological positions and rejection of compromise with the West.

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{{^usCountry}} According to analyst Hamidreza Azizi of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, “They view resistance against the United States and Israel as an eternal fight,” and believe in a religious-political system that must continue until the end of time. Political position and goals {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to analyst Hamidreza Azizi of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, “They view resistance against the United States and Israel as an eternal fight,” and believe in a religious-political system that must continue until the end of time. Political position and goals {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Endurance Front: Opposes negotiations with the United States.

Rejects the 2015 nuclear agreement (JCPOA), though for different reasons than US critics.

Supports strict cultural and political controls inside Iran.

Promotes restrictions on media, internet access, and the arts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Endurance Front: Opposes negotiations with the United States.

Rejects the 2015 nuclear agreement (JCPOA), though for different reasons than US critics.

Supports strict cultural and political controls inside Iran.

Promotes restrictions on media, internet access, and the arts. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One example of its policy push was support for an ‘Internet Protection Bill’ that would have tightened control over internet access. The bill faced criticism and was delayed. Role in Iran’s internal politics {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One example of its policy push was support for an ‘Internet Protection Bill’ that would have tightened control over internet access. The bill faced criticism and was delayed. Role in Iran’s internal politics {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The group is not formally dominant in Iran’s political system but it is influential. It has members in parliament.

It has supporters in state media.

It includes former presidential candidates and senior clerics.

It has links to powerful religious and security institutions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The group is not formally dominant in Iran’s political system but it is influential. It has members in parliament.

It has supporters in state media.

It includes former presidential candidates and senior clerics.

It has links to powerful religious and security institutions. {{/usCountry}}

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One prominent figure linked to the faction is Saeed Jalili, a former national security official who received around 13 million votes in the 2021 election, finishing second.

Position on US talks

The Endurance Front opposes the ongoing US-Iran negotiations. It argues that any deal with the US is a form of surrender, negotiations weaken Iran’s position and only resistance can force better terms.

The group has also accused Iranian negotiators of being disloyal or too flexible on key issues, including Iran’s nuclear programme.

“They understood that even if they martyr our Imam (Ali Khamenei), there are still groups here willing to negotiate, shake hands with (Steve) Witkoff, (JD) Vance, and (Jared) Kushner, and smile at the killers of our martyred Imam,” a statement published in Raja News, associated with the faction, said.

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