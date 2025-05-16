Bella May Culley case: Brit teen's latest Instagram post concerning amid Georgia prison scare

Bella May Culley, a British teenager, could spend up to nine months in a Georgian prison while she is being investigated for drug-related offenses. The 18-year-old from Billingham on Teesside was arrested in Tbilisi, Georgia, and charged with allegedly trying to smuggle 14kg of cannabis. The prosecutor asked for 55 days to find evidence before a trial could start. However, BBC noted that the period could extend to seven more months. Culley told the court that she was pregnant. Bella May Culley's latest Instagram posts are concerning

Now, Bella Culley's TikTok and Instagram posts have surfaced on social media, showing the British teen holding stacks of cash, a pile of £10 and £20 notes held together by a hairband. In another clip, Culley can be seen allegedly smoking cannabis while riding in the back of her car. Authorities are yet to comment on these videos.

While her TikTok posts have been turned private, the 18-year-old's Instagram profile is not available currently. The Daily Star noted that Bella Culley had previously been vocal against narcotics on social media.

Her lawyer, Ia Todua, said that the teenager says she is pregnant. “She needs special examination and attention. In addition, in my assessment, she was depressed, confused and scared.”

"They said that they had to conduct a lot of investigative activities, so that they can collect evidence, establish where it was from [the narcotics] and was she planning to hand it over to someone," she added. "That's what they said they want to establish, and they also confiscated her phone."

Bella Culley sparked a massive international search operation days ago after she went missing while on holiday in Thailand. On Tuesday, it was revealed that she had been arrested in Georgia. Footage from the scene shows her being walked into the Central Criminal Police Department in Tbilisi while in handcuffs.