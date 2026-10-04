Bermuda-Boston medical plane debris found, troubling final exchange revealed; search on for 6

The US Coast Guard, searching for a medical plane that vanished on its way from Bermuda to Boston, has found a debris field off Nantucket coast. The debris field has been confirmed to be connected to the missing aircraft.

A Latitude Air Ambulance Gulfstream G100 jet went missing on Saturday while flying from Bermuda to Boston. (Unsplash/ representative image)

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The Federal Aviation Administration told the Coast Guard in the early hours of Saturday that it had lost contact with the medical transport plane, carrying six people, including four crew members and two passengers.

The Gulfstream G100 with the tail number C-GRJP went missing around 1:30 am (1530 GMT).

Deep Dive What led to the disappearance of the Gulfstream G100 medical plane? The plane may have experienced electrical problems and lost navigational instruments while encountering a storm, leading to a sharp descent before losing contact with air traffic control. How is the US Coast Guard conducting the search for the missing aircraft? The US Coast Guard is utilizing air and surface crews, including planes and boats, to search off the coast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, after being alerted to the aircraft's disappearance. What information is known about the passengers on board the missing plane? The aircraft was carrying six people, including four Canadian nationals and two Bermudian nationals, as part of a medical evacuation from Bermuda to Boston.

Upon locating the debris, the US Coast Guard said, “Coast Guard search crews located a debris field that has been confirmed to be associated with the missing aircraft.”

ALSO READ: Air ambulance from Bermuda declared emergency, US ATC asked ‘you’re coming in blind?': Moments before plane vanished over Atlantic

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{{^usCountry}} "Crews are continuing to search for the six people who were aboard the aircraft," news agency AFP quoted the US Coast Guard. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Crews are continuing to search for the six people who were aboard the aircraft," news agency AFP quoted the US Coast Guard. {{/usCountry}}

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The plane was carrying four Canadian nationals and two Bermudian nationals, the Coast Guard said.