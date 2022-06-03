Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 'How much more carnage US willing to accept?' Biden's solution on gun control
world news

‘How much more carnage US willing to accept?' Biden's solution on gun control

The United States has seen many mass shootings that shook the world amid calls for stricter gun control. 
US president Joe Biden speaks about the latest round of mass shootings, from the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
Published on Jun 03, 2022 05:43 AM IST
BySwati Bhasin

US president Joe Biden has offered a solution to resolve the ever-increasing challenges around the gun control in the United States. He has spoken about bringing back the 1994 ban on assault weapons, which according to him, was effective in controlling shootings in the country within a decade. If the weapons can't be banned, then the legal age to bear arms should be increased from 18 to 21, Biden said. 

The Second Amendment - in the US constitution - like all other rights is “not absolute”, the world leader insisted, adding that the his administration did not mean to “vilify the gun owners”, and in fact, encourage the “responsibility” linked to holding weapons.   

The Second Amendment underscores- “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

"Over the last two decades, more school-age children have died from guns than on-duty police officers and active duty military combined. Think about that. For God’s sake how much more carnage are we willing to accept?" asked Biden during an address on Thursday (local time).   “My fellow Americans — enough. It’s time for each of us to do our part. It’s time to act. For the children we have lost, for the children we can save, for the nation we love — let us hear the call and cry, let us meet this moment, let us finally do something.”

RELATED STORIES

"We should reinstate the ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines that we passed in 1994. In the ten years it was law, mass shootings went down. After Republicans let the law expire in 2004 — and those weapons were allowed to be sold again — mass shootings tripled," he added.

Here's what he further suggested, while elaborating on the solution: "We need to: Ban assault weapons — and if we can’t, then we should raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. Ban high-capacity magazines. Strengthen background checks. Enact safe storage laws and red flag laws. Repeal gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability."

The United States has been witness to many mass shootings over the years with the recent horror that emerged at a Texas school being one of the worst. More than 20 people, including two teachers, were killed when an 18-year-old opened fire at school kids. 

 

Swati Bhasin

A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

Topics
united states joe biden
