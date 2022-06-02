Joe Biden planning Gulf visit, likely to meet crown prince: Report
U.S. officials are planning a trip for President Joe Biden to the Middle East later this month to meet Gulf allies, which could put him in the same room with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, sources said on Wednesday.
No final decisions have been made about the trip, according to sources inside and outside the United States familiar with the planning, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The trip, tentatively being planned after a G7 summit in Germany and a NATO meeting in Spain, would include a visit to Israel, in which Biden would meet Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, the sources said.
Also read: Biden pledges gun meeting with Congress, eyes executive actions
Asked about the possibility of Biden going to Saudi Arabia, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday she had no trips to preview, and that Biden stood by his earlier opinions of the crown prince.
Upset at the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which U.S. intelligence says was approved by bin Salman, Biden entered office in January 2021 vowing to recalibrate the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia. Former President Donald Trump's White House had cozy ties with the crown prince.
The visit would be aimed at bolstering relations with Saudi Arabia at a time when Biden is trying to find ways to lower high gasoline prices in the United States.
Whether Saudi Arabia would agree to increase oil production is highly uncertain. It has previously rejected U.S. requests to do so, remaining in compliance with an output agreement that OPEC reached with Russia and nine other producers.
The so-called OPEC group has been unwinding record output cuts in place since 2020, as demand recovered from the coronavirus pandemic, but not as fast as the West and other consumers want.
Biden is aiming to participate in a Riyadh summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council, a regional union whose members are Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, sources said.
The goal would be to reactivate an annual summit between the United States and the GCC that began during the presidency of Barack Obama.
Before agreeing to the summit, Washington is looking for an extension of the Yemen truce and clarity on oil output by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, one source said.
Also read: Jill Biden says she, president settle arguments by 'fexting': Report
A two-month nationwide truce between a Saudi-led coalition and the Iran-aligned Houthi group, the first since 2016, expires on June 2.
Two senior U.S. officials visited Saudi Arabia in May for talks that covered energy and other issues but did not include calls for boosting Saudi oil exports, the White House said at the time.
-
Four killed, 14 injured as quakes hit southwest China
A shallow 6.1-magnitude quake hit a sparsely populated area in Sichuan province about 100 kilometres (60 miles) west of provincial capital Chengdu, broadcaster CCTV said. It was followed three minutes later by a second quake of magnitude 4.5 in a nearby county where the deaths and injuries occurred, according to CCTV. Footage obtained by the broadcaster showed dozens of schoolchildren screaming and ducking under desks as their building started to shake, before dashing out of the classroom with arms over their heads.
-
One killed, six injured after twin quakes hit China's Sichuan province
Citing the China Earthquake Networks Center, state news agency Xinhua reported that the epicentre was at a depth of 17 kilometres. The US Geological Survey said that the quake registered a magnitude of 5.9 and was more shallow, occurring at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles).
-
Israel laser shield - to protect from missiles - costs just $2 per interception
"This is a game-changer, not just because we are striking at the enemy military, but also because we are bankrupting it," Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said during a visit to Iron Beam system's state-owned manufacturer, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. He has predicted the system to enter service by early 2023.
-
French journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff killed in Ukraine: President Macron
A French journalist, identified as Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, has been killed while working in Ukraine, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday on Twitter, the latest of several reporters killed or wounded during Russia's invasion of the country.
-
Nepal plane crash: 21 bodies retrieved from site, says civil aviation authority
The Nepal Civil Aviation Authority on Monday said 21 bodies were recovered from the wreckage of the Tara Air flight which crashed in Mustang district on Sunday, ANI reported. It lost contact with the air traffic control after 12 minutes. According to the Aviation Safety Network website, the aircraft was made by Canada's de Havilland and made its first flight more than 40 years ago, AFP reported.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics