Is Xi Jinping a dictator? Joe Biden's no holds barred reply

ByMallika Soni
Jun 22, 2023 11:59 PM IST

The statements regarding China are “just not something I’m going to change very much”, Joe Biden said.

US president Joe Biden said that his remarks calling China's leader Xi Jinping a “dictator” are not reflective of the relationship between Washington and Beijing. US' relationship with China is progressing and a meeting with Xi Jinping is in the offing, Joe Biden asserted.

US president Joe Biden speaks during joint press conference.(PTI)
The statements regarding China are “just not something I’m going to change very much”, Joe Biden said at a joint press conference with PM Modi after Beijing registered a formal protest of his remarks.

At a campaign fund-raiser earlier in the week, Joe Biden had called the Chinese president a dictator and dismissed China as having “real economic difficulties.”

China's embassy in Washington said it had delivered a formal protest with its ambassador Xie Feng telling senior White House and State Department officials that US “should take earnest actions to undo the negative impact” of what Joe Biden said or “bear all the consequences."

“With the latest irresponsible remarks about China’s political system and its top leader, people cannot help but question the sincerity of the U.S. side” in seeking to stabilize relations, the embassy said, adding, “The Chinese government and people do not accept any political provocation against China’s top leader and will resolutely respond.”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

joe biden xi jinping
