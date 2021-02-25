Biden rescinds Trump visa ban, bringing relief to many green card applicants
US President Joe Biden on Wednesday revoked a proclamation from his predecessor that blocked many green card applicants from entering the United States.
Former President Donald Trump issued the ban last year, saying it was needed to protect US workers amid high unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Biden rejected that reasoning in a proclamation on Wednesday rescinding the visa ban. The Democratic president said it had prevented families from reuniting in the United States and harmed US businesses.
Biden, a Democrat, has pledged to reverse many of Trump's hardline immigration policies. Immigrant advocates had pressed in recent weeks for him to lift the visa ban, which was set to expire on March 31.
Also read| Fencing, tightened security at Capitol staying in place for now
Biden left in place another ban on most foreign temporary workers.
In October, a federal judge in California blocked Trump's ban on those foreign guest workers as it affected hundreds of thousands of US businesses that fought the policy in court.
Curtis Morrison, a California-based immigration attorney, who represents people subject to the ban said Biden will now have to tackle a growing backlog of applications that have been held up for months as the pandemic shut down most visa processing by the State Department. The process could potentially take years, he said.
"It's a backlog that Trump created," Morrison said. "He broke the immigration system."
The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Military begins delivering vaccines in Texas, New York
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia-Facebook tussle: Tech giant to pay $1bn over 3 yrs to news companies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden to put Tanden in another post should her nomination fail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak caught in China's debt-trap diplomacy, seeks relief from 'iron ally': Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden rescinds Trump visa ban, bringing relief to many green card applicants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar students, doctors plan more protests against military rule
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan awaits FATF ruling on terror
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian MPs to okay changes to new pay-for-news law
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World’s first doses of Covax jabs rolled out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J&J’s Covid-19 vaccine closes in on FDA’s nod
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK business lobby concerned over negative outlook of consumer services firms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fencing, tightened security at Capitol staying in place for now
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FAA met to discuss more frequent engine inspections days before Denver incident
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Texas power companies face liquidity crisis as bills mount, board leaders resign
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia passes landmark law requiring Google, Facebook to pay for news
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox