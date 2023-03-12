Home / World News / Biden speaks with California's governor on Silicon Valley Bank, says White House

Biden speaks with California's governor on Silicon Valley Bank, says White House

world news
Published on Mar 12, 2023 06:40 AM IST

US President Joe Bide speaks with California Governor Gavin Newsom amid the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank

US President Joe Biden.(AP)
US President Joe Biden.(AP)
Reuters |

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with California Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday about the Silicon Valley Bank failure and efforts to address the situation, the White House said after the bank's collapse.

Also read: Silicon Valley Bank collapse: Here's why it's not 2008 again

A White House statement said Biden discussed with Newsom an emergency declaration he issued on Friday to ensure California has the full support of the federal government as it responds to the impacts of severe winter weather, including flooding, landslides and mudslides.

"The President and the Governor also spoke about Silicon Valley Bank and efforts to address the situation," the statement said without elaborating.

business joe biden
