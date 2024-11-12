Menu Explore
'Big Bend' skyscraper in Manhattan proposed to become world’s longest building

ByHT News Desk
Nov 12, 2024 11:05 AM IST

The innovative shape also enables developers to construct taller buildings on smaller plots, cutting down their overall costs.

The proposed "Big Bend" in Manhattan, New York, is set to become the world's longest building, spanning 4,000 feet in a single, continuous upside-down U shape, reported The US Sun.

The innovative shape also enables developers to construct taller buildings on smaller plots, cutting down their overall costs.(@designboom/ X)


The building's unusual design was created to circumvent strict planning regulations. In skyscraper construction, height often translates to higher costs, so the curved shape provides a unique loophole.

Real estate developers are taking advantage of a planning law that allows them to purchase air rights from neighboring buildings. With its curved design, the "Big Bend" can occupy more airspace without incurring additional costs for height.



If this project goes through successfully, the "Big Bend" would be a staggering 1,000 feet longer than the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, which is currently the tallest building in the world. It would also be about 200 feet taller than One World Trade Center, also known as the Freedom Tower in New York.

The building design boasts a futuristic-looking grid of windows on both sides and lifts that move horizontally and in continuous loops, reported The US Sun.

The building has been designed by the firm Oiio, and the designer Ioannis Oikonomou.

“If we manage to bend our structure instead of bending the zoning rules of New York we would be able to create one of the most prestigious buildings in Manhattan," said Oikonomou.

Despite its innovative design, the "Big Bend" has faced criticism as well. One of the leading architects in New York, De Zeen, raised concerns about the increasing number of tall skyscrapers in the city.

Architect Steven Holl argued that these buildings represented inequality in architectural form, while Liz Diller warned that the city risked being "consumed by the dollar."

Many local residents are also worried the building will overshadow Central Park, reported The US Sun.

// // //