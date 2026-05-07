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Big security scare for ex-prince Andrew, man ‘with weapon’ held near home

The man had been sitting in his car when he saw Mountbatten-Windsor, and allegedly got out of the vehicle and headed towards the ex-prince shouting at him.

Updated on: May 07, 2026 09:44 pm IST
AFP |
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UK police said Thursday they had arrested a man wielding a weapon who "was behaving in an intimidating manner" close to the home of former prince Andrew in eastern England.

File photo of former British prince Andrew as he stands next to Prince William.(REUTERS)

Norfolk police confirmed they had been called to an incident late Wednesday near the Sandringham Estate "and the man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and possession of an offensive weapon".

UK media reported that a man wearing a balaclava had allegedly threatened Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, when he was out walking his dogs in the eastern Sandringham area.

The man had been sitting in his car when he saw Mountbatten-Windsor, and allegedly got out of the vehicle and headed towards the ex-prince shouting at him, the Daily Telegraph said.

Andrew had been accompanied by a member of his private security, and fled to his own car, driving away at speed, the newspaper added.

It was the first media outlet to report on the incident.

He has also been ousted from his previous home at Royal Lodge in Windsor, and has moved to the king's private Sandringham estate.

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prince andrew england security
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