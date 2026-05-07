Big security scare for ex-prince Andrew, man ‘with weapon’ held near home

UK police said Thursday they had arrested a man wielding a weapon who "was behaving in an intimidating manner" close to the home of former prince Andrew in eastern England.

File photo of former British prince Andrew as he stands next to Prince William.(REUTERS)

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Norfolk police confirmed they had been called to an incident late Wednesday near the Sandringham Estate "and the man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and possession of an offensive weapon".

UK media reported that a man wearing a balaclava had allegedly threatened Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, when he was out walking his dogs in the eastern Sandringham area.

The man had been sitting in his car when he saw Mountbatten-Windsor, and allegedly got out of the vehicle and headed towards the ex-prince shouting at him, the Daily Telegraph said.

Andrew had been accompanied by a member of his private security, and fled to his own car, driving away at speed, the newspaper added.

It was the first media outlet to report on the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} Norfolk police said in a statement that "officers were called to Wolferton shortly after 7:30pm yesterday". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Norfolk police said in a statement that "officers were called to Wolferton shortly after 7:30pm yesterday". {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The man "was taken to King's Lynn police investigation centre for questioning and remains in custody". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The man "was taken to King's Lynn police investigation centre for questioning and remains in custody". {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Andrew, the second of the late queen Elizabeth II's three sons and brother to King Charles III, was arrested in mid-February amid new revelations stemming from his ties to the late billionaire US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Andrew, the second of the late queen Elizabeth II's three sons and brother to King Charles III, was arrested in mid-February amid new revelations stemming from his ties to the late billionaire US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He was questioned for hours at a police station on suspicion of misconduct in public office during his decade-long role as a UK trade envoy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He was questioned for hours at a police station on suspicion of misconduct in public office during his decade-long role as a UK trade envoy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mountbatten-Windsor has denied any wrongdoing, and has not been charged, but remains under police caution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mountbatten-Windsor has denied any wrongdoing, and has not been charged, but remains under police caution. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Andrew was stripped of his royal titles in October by the king amid the growing scandal around Epstein, who died in prison in 2019. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Andrew was stripped of his royal titles in October by the king amid the growing scandal around Epstein, who died in prison in 2019. {{/usCountry}}

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He has also been ousted from his previous home at Royal Lodge in Windsor, and has moved to the king's private Sandringham estate.

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