Bilawal Bhutto follows defence minister’s terror confession after Pahalgam attack: ‘Pakistan has a past’

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said Pakistan has suffered because of its past links to terrorist groups, but added that the country has learned from its mistakes and made reforms. Bilawal Bhutto during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) foreign ministers' meeting in Goa.(ANI FILE )

In an interview with Sky News’s Yalda Hakim on Thursday, Bilawal Bhutto said, “It is not a secret that Pakistan has a past... As a result, we have suffered, Pakistan has suffered. We have gone through wave after wave of extremism. But as a result of what we suffered, we also learned our lessons. We have gone through internal reforms to address this problem.”

His comments came days after Pakistan's defence minister Khawaja Asif admitted that Pakistan had supported and funded terror groups in the past.

“As far as Pakistan's history is concerned, it is history and it is not something that we are partaking in today. It is true that it is an unfortunate part of our history,” said Bhutto.

Bhutto, speaking at a rally in Mirpur Khas on Thursday, repeated familiar rhetoric, claiming Pakistan desires peace but would not hesitate to respond if provoked by India.

“Pakistan is a peaceful country, and Islam is a peaceful religion. We do not want war, but if someone attacks our Sindhu, then they should be ready for war. We don't beat the drums of war, but if provoked, the roar of a united Pakistan will be deafening,” he said at the rally.

Meanwhile, a recent viral clip showed Pakistan’s defence minister Khwaja Asif admitting the country’s past involvement in supporting terror outfits during an interview with Hakim.

When asked, “But you do admit, you do admit, sir, that Pakistan has had a long history of backing and supporting and training and funding these terrorist organisations?”

Asif replied: “We have been doing this dirty work for the United States for about three decades... and the West, including Britain... That was a mistake, and we suffered for that, and that is why you are saying this to me. If we had not joined the war against the Soviet Union and later on the war after 9/11, Pakistan's track record was unimpeachable.”

