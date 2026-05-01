‘Blast the hell out of them or make a deal’: Trump's 2 options after Iran's 'unsatisfactory' new proposal

US President Donald Trump on Friday cast doubt on the chances of a deal with Iran, saying that he wasn't “happy” with the proposals sent by Tehran as negotiations drag on.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he wasn't “sure” whether the US could reach a deal with Iran.

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Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he wasn't “sure” whether the US could reach a deal with Iran.

"We just had a conversation with Iran. Let's see what happens, but I would say that I'm not happy... They've got to come up with the right deal. At this moment, I'm not satisfied with what they're offering," Trump said.

"We're doing everything right now, in terms of the negotiation, telephonically. They've made strides, but I'm not sure if they ever get there," he added.

Trump tabled two options regarding Iran: “either blast the hell out of them or make a deal”.

"There are options. Do we want to go and just blast the hell out of them and finish them forever, or do we want to try and make a deal?... on a human basis, I'd prefer [a deal]," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The Republican leader repeated his prediction that oil and gas prices would fall when the war with Iran ends. Asked if he was considering new strikes on Iran, Trump responded with a question of his own. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Republican leader repeated his prediction that oil and gas prices would fall when the war with Iran ends. Asked if he was considering new strikes on Iran, Trump responded with a question of his own. {{/usCountry}}

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“Why would I tell you that?” he asked the reporter.

Iran's new proposal

Iran has submitted a fresh proposal to the US to end the two-month war as the Strait of Hormuz, the world's key sea route in the Persian Gulf, remains blocked for petroleum trade, news agency IRNA reported.

The new proposal came amid Donald Trump's claims that Iran was dying to make a deal to end the war as its economy was in dire straits after Washington unleashed “Economic Fury" against Tehran.

No details were immediately available about Iran's new proposal.

Earlier, Tehran had offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war, but wanted to postpone the negotiations on its nuclear programme to a later date.

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Trump had rejected the proposal and asked negotiators to reinstate the nuclear issue in the draft text, Axios reported, citing "a source with knowledge".

According to Axios, one of the amendments included a demand that Iran commit not to try to move any enriched uranium out of its bombed nuclear facilities, or restart any activity at those sites, as long as negotiations continue.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly told Fox News Digital on Friday that "President Trump has been clear that Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon, and negotiations continue to ensure the short- and long-term national security of the United States."

Kelly's remark came in response to the White House being asked about reports that Iran has delivered its latest negotiation plan to Pakistan regarding an end to the conflict with the US.

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"We do not detail private diplomatic conversations," Kelly added.

Iran had effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz shortly after the US-Israel war on Iran began on February 28. Since the ceasefire was announced on April 8, the US has blocked shipping to and from Iran through the Strait.

Oil prices climbed to a wartime high of $114.70 per barrel on Thursday before sliding back to $107 and later settling at $110.40.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivam Pratap Singh ...Read More Shivam Pratap Singh is a digital journalist who works as a Deputy Chief Content Producer with Hindustan Times. Having previously worked with various platforms covering national, international as well as sports events, he blends in various topics to easy to read news pieces for the benefit of the reader. Shivam holds a Master's degree in International Relations from Jamia Millia Islamia, bringing in a unique perspective for whatever is happening around the world. An avid reader, he can be seen immersed in books and book shops while not working. Shivam treats every topic almost equally but loves to right about foreign affairs and politics of India. He has over half-a-decade of experience in digital journalism though his career started in print. Read Less

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