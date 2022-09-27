Blinken says reports indicate Nord Stream leaks were sabotage

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 27, 2022 11:05 PM IST

US secretary of state Antony Blinken said the US and its allies were “working day in, day out” to address Europe’s energy security and “the leaks will not have a significant impact on Europe’s energy resilience.”

US secretary of state Antony Blinken delivers remarks during a press availability with India's external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at the State Department on September 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/AFP)
Bloomberg |

Leaks in the Nord Stream pipeline are under investigation and initial reports indicate they may have been the result of sabotage, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

“There are initial reports indicating that this may be the result of an attack or some kind of sabotage, but these are initial reports, and we haven’t confirmed that yet,” Blinken told a news conference alongside India’s Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar in Washington.

Blinken said the US and its allies were “working day in, day out” to address Europe’s energy security and “the leaks will not have a significant impact on Europe’s energy resilience.”

Asked about the idea of a Group of 7 plan for a price cap on Russian oil, Jaishankar said there is “deep concern” about how energy needs are met in the developing world.

