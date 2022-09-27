Blinken says reports indicate Nord Stream leaks were sabotage

Leaks in the Nord Stream pipeline are under investigation and initial reports indicate they may have been the result of sabotage, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

“There are initial reports indicating that this may be the result of an attack or some kind of sabotage, but these are initial reports, and we haven’t confirmed that yet,” Blinken told a news conference alongside India’s Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar in Washington.

Blinken said the US and its allies were “working day in, day out” to address Europe’s energy security and “the leaks will not have a significant impact on Europe’s energy resilience.”

Asked about the idea of a Group of 7 plan for a price cap on Russian oil, Jaishankar said there is “deep concern” about how energy needs are met in the developing world.