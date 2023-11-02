Blinken's son as ‘Zelensky’, daughter with Ukrainian flag outfit at White House Halloween event | Watch

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken dressed his son as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for a Halloween event amid congressional debates over the latest spending request for Ukraine, demonstrating unwavering support for the war-torn country. Blinken's daughter was also seen in he blue-and-yellow outfit of the Ukrainian flag at the event that was held at the White House, and attended by President Joe Biden.

President Joe Biden give treats to the children of Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his wife Evan Ryan, on the South Lawn of the White House, on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. Ryan is White House cabinet secretary. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(AP)

During the Halloween celebration on the White House lawn, Blinken was joined by his wife, Evan Ryan, who serves as Biden's White House cabinet secretary, the New York Post reported. The top US diplomat's son dressed with a dark green sweatshirt like Zelensky, was given a box of M&Ms bearing the presidential seal.

US President Joe Biden chose to wear a baseball cap featuring the presidential seal and portrayed himself.

One of the decorations on the White House balcony was a large image of the first dog, Commander, who had bitten Secret Service agents, causing serious injuries, according to the New York Post.

Recently, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin appeared before the Senate Appropriations Committee to discuss Biden's request for $106 billion to fund expansive initiatives for Ukraine, Israel, and US border security.

Biden's request emphasised the significance of supporting US allies for national security. It included $61.4 billion for Ukraine, with about half of that allocated to replenish weapon stocks utilised in previous support to Kyiv.

Canadian PM Trudeau faces criticism for son's Halloween outfit

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been criticised for his son’s headless Halloween costume. Many have pointed out that his idea was “tone-deaf and insensitive” amid the ongoing Israel-Hamar conflict

Sharing the Halloween pictures on X, Trudeau wrote, “Hadrien seems to have misplaced something… but that’s not going to stop him from trick-or-treating. Happy Halloween, everyone – have fun out there!”

In the comment section of the Canadian PM's post, one user wrote, “Do you honestly think this was a good idea with what’s going on in the world?” “For someone keenly aware of current global issues, who describes himself as feminist and woke, there should have been a talk like “is this appropriate, considering my position and what’s going on in the world”,” one user said, while another wrote, “Well, that is dark.”

“This is so tone deaf, I just don’t have words,” one user said, while another wrote, “This is in poor taste for at least two reasons.”

“Timing matters.....,” one user said.

“Absolutely terrifying,” one user said, while another wrote, “How tasteless. Decapitated head?? You have zero shame.”

