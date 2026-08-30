Ferry boat with around 270 passengers capsizes off North Cyprus: Report

A passenger ferry, carrying around 270 people, capsized off North Cyprus on Sunday afternoon, says report.

The boat capsized around two kilometres north of the coast of Kyrenia. (X/@clashreport)

The boat capsized around two kilometres north of the coast of Kyrenia. Turkish Cypriot coastguard boats were deployed to the scene, while a rescue helicopter was sent as backup. Several other boats also set sail from Kyrenia to assist in the rescue efforts, Cyprus Mail reported.

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Turkish Cypriot Kyrenia mayor Murat Senkul confirmed the number of people on boat and said that the situation was “serious.”

This is a developing story.