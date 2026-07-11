15 Indian tourists die after boat capsizes near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island

A boat carrying capsized near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island, killing 15 Indian tourists. The Indian Embassy in Vietnam said it is in touch with local authorities and is closely monitoring the situation.
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Authorities confirmed to news agency AP that a total of 15 Indian tourists are among the people who have died in the incident. The boat was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members when it capsized near Hon May Rut Ngoai Island off Vietnam’s Phu Quoc, the authorities said. The total number of casualties is yet to be confirmed.
The embassy said the exact details of the incident are being ascertained by the local authorities.
“In a tragic incident, a boat carrying several Indian tourists has capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam a few hours ago. Exact details of the incident are being ascertained as search and rescue operations by local authorities are ongoing,” Indian embassy in Veitnam posted on X. It said control rooms have been established at the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City and at the Embassy in Hanoi to provide information and assistance.
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The embassy has given following numbers to reach the first control room: 84 36 281 7930, 84 91 552 37 14 and 84 33 452 0414. The other one in Hanoi can be reached at: 84 91 308 9165.
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The embassy has given following numbers to reach the first control room: 84 36 281 7930, 84 91 552 37 14 and 84 33 452 0414. The other one in Hanoi can be reached at: 84 91 308 9165.
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This is a breaking news story. Will be updated soon.
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