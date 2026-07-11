'Extremely saddened': PM Modi condoles deaths of Indian tourists in Vietnam boat tragedy
PM Modi extended condolences to the bereaved families of 15 Indian tourists who have died in the boat capsizing incident in Vietnam.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragic boat accident involving Indian nationals near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island. PM Modi extended condolences to the bereaved families, and said the Indian Embassy and Consulate are providing all possible assistance while remaining in close contact with Vietnamese authorities.
“Extremely saddened to learn about the tragic news of a boat accident involving Indian nationals near Phu Quoc, Vietnam. My sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. My prayers for the early recovery of the injured survivors. Our Embassy and Consulate are providing all possible assistance. Our officials are also in close contact with the Vietnamese authorities,” the Prime Minister posted on X.
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15 Indian tourists have died in accident
A total of 15 Indian tourists have lost their lives in the boat capsizing incident.
The boat was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members when it capsized near Hon May Rut Ngoai Island off Vietnam's Phu Quoc. The vessel overturned around 400 metres (1,310 feet) from the island, located near Phu Quoc, Vietnam's largest island, authorities told state media, according to AP. Three tourists from Andhra Pradesh have been hospitalised, sources in the Andhra Pradesh government told PTI.
Also Read | Choppy waters, boat overturned: Video from spot where 15 Indians died in Vietnam
Eyewitnesses said nearby boats rushed to the spot and began rescuing passengers from the water before border guards, the navy, coast guard and other emergency teams joined the operation. Rescue efforts were hampered as several passengers remained trapped inside the overturned vessel, according to reports.
A government official said authorities were still working to ascertain the exact number of survivors, according to the state media report cited by AFP. He added that preliminary assessments suggested the speedboat may have capsized due to strong winds and high waves.
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