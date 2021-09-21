Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Body found in Wyoming likely to be of missing woman; police question boyfriend's
world news

Body found in Wyoming likely to be of missing woman; police question boyfriend’s

The body was discovered on Sunday in a remote area of the Bridger-Teton National Forest, near the Spread Creek Dispersed campground where law enforcement officials had directed their search, FBI spokesman Charles Jones said.
Agencies | , North Port, Florida
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 12:16 AM IST
A formal identification of the remains has not been made and the cause of death is yet to be determined.(AFP)

Police and FBI agents searching a national park in Wyoming have found a body “consistent” with missing Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old woman whose disappearance has captivated the United States.

A formal identification of the remains has not been made and the cause of death is yet to be determined.

Members of Petito’s family reported Petito missing on September 11, 10 days after her 23-year-old boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, returned home from a months-long cross-country trip in the van without her.

The site where the body was found was not far from where two travel bloggers filmed the couple’s van, seemingly abandoned, along a dirt road near Spread Creek on the evening of August 27, two days after Petito’s last confirmed contact with her family. “Earlier today human remains were discovered consistent with Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Petito,” Jones told a news conference.

“Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100% that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified of this discovery.”

On Monday, police swarmed the home of Brian Laundrie wanted for questioning in the disappearance of his girlfriend,

The officers served a search warrant, and local media reported that Laundrie’s parents were seen getting into a police van. Video showed at least a dozen law enforcement officers, including one wearing an FBI jacket, pulling up to the house in North Port, Florida, and rushing inside.

