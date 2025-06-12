Search Search
Thursday, Jun 12, 2025
Boeing stock falls nearly 8% after Air India crash near Ahmedabad airport

Reuters |
Jun 12, 2025 03:48 PM IST

Boeing shares fall nearly 8% after plane crashes in India, the plane was headed to Gatwick airport in the UK from India's Ahmedabad.

Shares of planemaker Boeing slid in premarket U.S. trading on Thursday after an Air India aircraft with more than 200 people crashed near the airport in India's western city of Ahmedabad.

Boeing stock falls nearly 8% after Air India crash near Ahmedabad airport (Reuters)
The aircraft involved was Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, according to Flightradar data.

Reuters could not independently verify the make of the aircraft.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. Boeing did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

The plane was headed to Gatwick airport in the UK, Air India said, while police officers said it crashed in a civilian area near the airport.

Boeing shares fell 7.8% to $197.3 in premarket trading.

Thursday, June 12, 2025
