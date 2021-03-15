Home / World News / Bolsonaro eyes health minister swap as Brazil's Covid outbreak worsens: Report
world news

Bolsonaro eyes health minister swap as Brazil's Covid outbreak worsens: Report

Following the most deadly week in Brazil since the pandemic began a year ago, health minister Eduardo Pazuello's job appears to be on the line, even though the government denied in a statement that he has turned in his resignation.
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters, Brasilia
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:29 PM IST
Bolsonaro (in photo) met on Sunday with Ludhmila Hajjar, a doctor who has been at the forefront of treatment and research into fighting Covid-19.(Reuters file photo)

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is weighing candidates to replace health minister Eduardo Pazuello, according to people familiar with the matter, preparing to install the fourth person in a year in the role as Covid-19 cases rage out of control.

Following the most deadly week in Brazil since the pandemic began a year ago, Pazuello's job appears to be on the line, even though the government denied in a statement that he has turned in his resignation.

More than 279,000 people in Brazil have died in the worsening pandemic.

Bolsonaro met on Sunday with Ludhmila Hajjar, a doctor who has been at the forefront of treatment and research into fighting Covid-19.

The country's leading newspapers, however, are reporting that she and the president did not agree on how to confront the pandemic and she is expected to turn down the offer.

The Poder360 news portal said there could be a second meeting on Monday with Hajjar, who has publicly criticized the government's Covid-19 strategy and contradicted Bolsonaro's insistence on the use of chloroquine to treat patients.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Genocide by Pak Army in former east Pakistan needs to be globally recognised

Chinese factories burnt down in Myanmar; Beijing worried about its citizens

WHO says surveillance systems working as nations pause AstraZeneca Covid shots

Germany, Italy, France hit pause on AstraZeneca Covid vaccine amid safety fears

"The Health Ministry informs that Minister Eduardo Pazuello continues heading the portfolio, dedicated to the measures against the pandemic," the government said late on Sunday, in response to a report by O Globo that he had resigned.

The statement also denied he had any health issues.

Pazuello, an active duty Army general, has been criticized for lacking medical knowledge and toeing Bolsonaro's line on chloroquine as well as opposing lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus brazil
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP