'Bomb the bases': Trump's plan for US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan leaves social media puzzled

Former US President Donald Trump has intensified his criticism of his successor, Joe Biden, for rushing out the troops out of Afghanistan that led to the Taliban’s takeover, triggering emergency evacuations. In a statement released on Thursday, Trump suggested a chronology for the safe evacuation of US citizens without any chaos, as opposed to the current situation where the Biden administration had to send thousands of troops to Afghanistan for emergency evacuation from Kabul airport.

Trump said the US citizens should have been evacuated first, followed by bringing back all “equipment”. He then went on to suggest that the US should have bombed the bases that host foreign troops into smithereens before pulling out the military.

"First you bring out all of the American citizens. Then you bring out ALL equipment. Then you bomb the bases into smithereens—AND THEN YOU BRING OUT THE MILITARY. You don’t do it in reverse order like Biden and our woke Generals did. No chaos, no death—they wouldn’t even know we left!" the former commander-in-chief said.

But Trump’s suggestion to bomb the bases before troops withdrawal caused confusion as many on social media platforms said the Republican leader would have bombed some of his own troops.

“Wonder who he thinks does all the bringing out and bombing to smithereens if you don’t use the military until afterwards,” wrote a user on Twitter. “Donald Trump ladies and gentlemen. Bomb the military bases THEN withdraw our troops! And no one would know we've left!” tweeted another user.

Trump has released over a dozen statements since the Taliban’s takeover attacking Biden’s withdrawal plan. On Wednesday, the former president said Biden rushed the troops' withdrawal to “celebrate” on September 11, the 20th anniversary of deadly terror attacks by Al Qaeda targeting twin towers of the original World Trade Center, but it is the Taliban who are celebrating.

“Biden did this to celebrate on September 11th when in actuality the celebration is our enemies and the fact that we already have the Taliban flag flying over our Obama-Biden built $1 Billion U.S. Embassy in Kabul,” the statement read.