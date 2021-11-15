Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Boris Johnson praises Modi for India's climate ambitions at COP26
world news

Boris Johnson praises Modi for India's climate ambitions at COP26

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the outcome of the at COP26 is not enough.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson attend the World Leaders' Summit on the sidelines of COP26 in Glasgow. (AP / File photo)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 11:30 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi's climate ambition and initiatives at just-concluded UN climate conference COP26.

"India came up with some really impressive stuff on decarbonizing their power sector, decarbonizing their economy by 2030. The actual commitments, the solid commitments that India made are real," Johnson said at COP26, adding, “Narendra Modi is actually producing on his One Sun One Grid One World.”

Around 200 participating countries adopted the Glasgow Climate Pact at the end of the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

ALSO READ | India leads negotiations as COP26 deal is done

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the outcome of the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, or COP26, is not enough.

"The approved texts are a compromise. They reflect the interests, the conditions, the contradictions and the state of political will in the world today. They take important steps. But unfortunately, the collective political will was not enough to overcome some deep contradictions," he said in a statement at the conclusion of COP26.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
un climate conference boris johnson narendra modi climate change
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Attendance of girls dip after final exams cancelled in Afghanistan's Herat

US-China summit: Biden to tell Xi to ‘play by the rules of the road’

In his book, Ban ki-Moon talks about his time as ex-UN secy general; mentions Tharoor

China, US gear up for first Xi-Biden virtual summit as Taiwan looms
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
Delhi’s AQI
India Covid Cases
Delhi Air Pollution
Bigg Boss 15
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP