Home / World News / At COP26 event, PM Modi offers ‘One Sun, One grid’ solution to world's fossil fuel crisis
world news

At COP26 event, PM Modi offers ‘One Sun, One grid’ solution to world's fossil fuel crisis

Laying out a plan through the ‘One Sun, One World and One Grid' solution, the Prime Minister said, “Through a worldwide grid, clean energy can be transmitted anywhere and anytime.”
PM Narendra Modi speaks at the event in Glasgow on Tuesday. (ANI Twitter)
PM Narendra Modi speaks at the event in Glasgow on Tuesday. (ANI Twitter)
Updated on Nov 02, 2021 09:08 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said use of fossil fuels made some countries prosperous, but made the earth and environment poor. The race for fossil fuels also created geo-political tensions, the Prime Minister said at a session on ‘accelerating clean technology innovation and deployment’ as part of United Nations’ COP26 world leaders’ summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

He said solar energy was totally clean and sustainable, but it was only available during daytime and dependent on the weather. Laying out a plan through the ‘One Sun, One World and One Grid' solution, the Prime Minister said, “Through a worldwide grid, clean energy can be transmitted anywhere and anytime.”

He said Indian space research agency ISRO will provide a solar calculator application to the world.

“The 'One Sun, One World and One Grid' solution will not only reduce storage needs, but also enhance viability of solar projects. This creative initiative will not only reduce carbon footprints and energy cost but also open a new avenue for cooperation between different countries and regions,” he further said.

“I am hopeful that a common and strong global grid can be developed through cooperation between 'One Sun, One World and One Grid' and 'Green Grid' initiatives.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi fossil fuels
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 02, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out