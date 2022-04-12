Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak fined for breaking Covid lockdown rules
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak have been told by London police that they’ll be fined for attending rule-breaking gatherings during lockdown, the most damaging development yet in a scandal dubbed “partygate” by the British media.
Britain’s two most powerful politicians were informed Tuesday by the Metropolitan Police about the intention to fine them, Johnson’s office said in a statement. It said it had no further details.
The fines will buttress the public perception that while ordinary Britons faced severe restrictions on socializing during the Covid-19 pandemic, the premier and his aides were partying in government buildings. It could also reinvigorate calls from within Johnson’s own Conservative Party to oust the premier.
Opposition Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer said the fines are a sign the two men had “repeatedly lied to the British public.”
The allegations of lockdown partying brought Johnson’s premiership to the brink earlier this year when more than a dozen of his own MPs publicly called on him to resign. The clamor has since subsided with some lawmakers retracting their calls for the premier’s departure as attentions turned toward Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Johnson gets political lift as Ukraine overshadows partygate
Yet the mood could now change: if 54 Conservative MPs, or 15% of the total, submit letters to the influential 1922 committee, it will trigger a no-confidence vote in the premier.
The force has been investigating since late January a dozen gatherings in government buildings, including one in the garden of Number 10 at which Johnson was photographed, and another in the cabinet room on his birthday. Police began issuing fines to officials at the end of March.
In a preliminary report published in January, senior civil servant Sue Gray slammed “ failures of leadership and judgment” at the top of Johnson’s administration and criticized a culture of “excessive” drinking. Her full findings will be disclosed once the police have concluded their probe.
The prime minister has repeatedly said he was assured no rules were broken and that he had thought the gathering in the garden, which he acknowledged attending, was a work event. But the fine is likely to prompt fresh questions from opposition parties over whether Johnson misled the House of Commons.
Multiple people shot at Brooklyn subway station in New York: Reports
Several people were shot at on Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, according to reports. Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park found multiple people shot, news agency AP reported citing a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said. Further details were not immediately available. Trains servicing that station were delayed during the morning commute.
Impossible to isolate vast country as Russia: Putin warns amid West's sanctions
Referring to Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin - the first human being to travel to outer space - Russian President Vladimir Putin said sanctions imposed at the time were 'total (and) isolation was complete but the Soviet Union was still first in space'.
Nokia to quit Russian market, 2,000 employees affected
Nokia will pull out of the Russian market, meaning layoffs for the some 2,000 staff the Finnish telecoms provider has in the country, the company said Tuesday. The announcement comes a day after rival Ericsson decided to suspend its activities in the country indefinitely. Nokia, which stopped deliveries to the country in early March, "can now announce that we will exit the Russian market," the mobile telecoms giant said in a statement.
India, US urge Taliban to follow UNSC resolution
India and the US have called on the Taliban leadership to abide by the UNSC resolution which demands that Afghanistan's territory must never again be used to threaten or attack any country or to plan or finance terrorist attacks. The Indian side was led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
On first day as Pak PM, Shehbaz Sharif scraps 2 weekly-offs for govt offices
Sharif, who was sworn-in as the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan on Monday, reached his office at 800 am before the arrival of the staff, most of them reaching at the 1000 am, which was set as office opening time by the previous Imran Khan government.
