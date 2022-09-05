Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Outgoing UK PM Boris Johnson tells Zelensky Ukraine 'can and will win the war'

Published on Sep 05, 2022 08:43 PM IST

Johnson will formally resign as Prime Minister on Tuesday, with foreign secretary Liz Truss to replace him.

Boris Johnson told Ukraine's President Zelensky it had been a privilege to work with him and support him.
Reuters |

Britain's Boris Johnson paid tribute to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the people of Ukraine in his final call as prime minister, saying that they can and will defeat Russia and pledging to stay in contact as friends.

"The Prime Minister spoke to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, this afternoon to thank him for his leadership and friendship. The Prime Minister made clear that he believed President Zelenskiy and his people can and will win the war in Ukraine," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

"The Prime Minister told President Zelenskiy it had been a privilege to work with him and support him, and the leaders agreed to stay in close touch as friends."

