Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Boris Johnson will run for UK leadership and has the numbers needed: Minister

Boris Johnson will run for UK leadership and has the numbers needed: Minister

world news
Published on Oct 23, 2022 01:51 PM IST

Boris Johnson: Asked if Boris Johnson would run, Heaton Harris said: "Yes, I think so."

Boris Johnson: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson seen.(Reuters File)
Reuters |

Boris Johnson will enter the race to replace Liz Truss as British prime minister, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton Harris told Sky News on Sunday, saying the former leader had enough support from lawmakers to pass the 100-vote threshold.

Read more: Rishi Sunak doesn't want to look ‘overly eager’ to be UK PM: Report

Asked if Johnson would run, Heaton Harris said: "Yes, I think so."

"We do have the numbers... that's not an issue."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
boris johnson
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP