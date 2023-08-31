Brazilian fitness influencer Larissa Borges, 33, dies after double cardiac arrest; initial probe suggests ‘intoxication’

Brazilian fitness influencer Larissa Borges died on Monday following a double cardiac arrest. She was 33 years old.

Her family informed about about the tragic news through her Instagram page. "The pain of losing someone so young, just 33 years old, and so kind, is overwhelming,” her family's post read. “Our hearts are broken, and the longing we will feel is indescribable.”

They added that the social media star had “fought courageously” for her life.

According to local media, Borges had been hospitalized on August 20 after suffering from cardiac arrest while traveling in Gramado, reported The New York Post.

She subsequently went into a coma, where she remained for a week while her family provided updates on her social media handles.

Borges suffered a second cardiac arrest and died shortly thereafter. The cause of death is yet unclear; however, a preliminary investigation revealed that she may have been intoxicated when she began suffering heart problems.

To determine the root cause, authorities have scheduled Borges’ body for a post-mortem examination.

“There is a report of a possible ingestion of narcotic substances, accumulated with alcoholic beverages,” said Deputy Gustavo Barcellos of the ongoing investigation. “The body was sent for necropsy. We will try to search through laboratory tests for substances that she possibly consumed.”

The cop informed that the influencer's boyfriend had also given his testimony.

As per a report in The Mirror, Borges's family asked the public for donations to help them transport her body from Gramado to her hometown.

“Any amount, however small, will make a difference and help ease the financial burden facing the family during this very challenging time,” the family said.

The influencer, who mostly shared photos from her vacation, boasted over 33 thousand followers on Instagram. In one of her final snaps before her death, she could be seen posing in a winter coat at an indoor ski park, with a caption that read, “I can believe in tomorrow.”

