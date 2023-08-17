Brazilian singer MC Serginho Porrada`o shot dead in his Recife concert

On August 13, Brazilian singer MC Serginho Porrada`o was shot dead while performing at his concert in Recife, Brazil. It's understood that the singer had to split up a rowing couple and was then gunned down at the show.

Sergiho Murilo Goncalves Filho, was a singer of Brega funk, a genre of dance and music that originated in the Recife in 2011.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 29-year-old singer was shot in the head and passed away in the hospital the following day. He was trying to break a fight between a cop and his wife, who were attending the concert when he was shot dead. A woman was also fatally shot in the brawl.

The Brazilian with the real name, Sergiho Murilo Goncalves Filho, was a singer of Brega funk, a genre of dance and music that originated in the Recife in 2011.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

His uncle, Nelson Souza Filho paid tribute to him saying: “He was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. Everything he did for his family and community was good.”

Additionally, he said that MC's aunt did not want him to perform at the concert but he insisted that he would be "back quickly."

“May justice be done, both by police and God,” added the uncle.

The singer's brother Felipe Goncalves said, “We are extremely saddened by this tragedy. Seginho was always enjoying life and joking around.”

Oziel Ferreira, MC's friend said: “He was a wonderful person who spread good vibes everywhere he went. He will be greatly missed.”

An investigation into the singer's murder and the fight that ensued before it is in the procedure.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON