Brazil's Presidency of G20 sets three key priorities. They are…

As the mega G20 Summit concluded, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday said that he has set forth three key priorities under his country's presidency of the grouping - social inclusion and the fight against hunger, energy transition, and sustainable development and reform of global governance institutions.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

“All these priorities are part of the Brazilian presidency motto which says 'Building a fair world and a sustainable planet'. Two task forces will be created - Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty and the Global Mobilisation against Climate Change,” the President said as Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed him the ceremonial gavel of the G20 Presidency.

Notably, Brazil will hold the G20 Presidency in 2024.

Stating that the world needs to redouble its efforts to achieve the goal of ending world hunger by 2030, President Lula said, “We want greater participation of the emerging economies in the decision-making process of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, the unbearable foreign debts of the poor countries need to be addressed.”

“...We are living in a world where wealth is more concentrated in which millions of human beings still go hungry, where sustainable development is always threatened, in which government institutions still reflect the reality of the middle of the last century. We will only be able to face all these problems if we address the issue of inequality - inequality of income, of access to healthcare, education, food, gender and race and also of representation is at the origin of these anomalies,” he added, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Lula da Silva ‘touched’ after visit to Raj Ghat

The Brazilian President on Sunday morning visited the Raj Ghat where he paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi. Calling Gandhi his ‘role model’, the President drew a parallel between his Labour Movement's work and Gandhi's non-violent struggle.

"I was emotionally touched when we went to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi...Gandhi has great meaning in my political life...He is a role model I have followed for many decades...Brazil will take the chair to try to do something like India,” he said.

