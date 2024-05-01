 Britain sends first voluntary asylum seeker to Rwanda: Report | World News - Hindustan Times
Britain sends first voluntary asylum seeker to Rwanda: Report

Reuters |
May 01, 2024 11:50 AM IST

The voluntary scheme is separate to a forced deportation programme that Britain is about to embark on in the next few months

Britain has sent its first asylum seeker to Rwanda under a voluntary scheme, The Sun Newspaper reported on Tuesday, saying the unnamed migrant was flown out of the country on Monday.

As part of the voluntary scheme the government has said it would pay asylum seekers up to 3,000 pounds ($3,747.60) each to move to Rwanda. (Reuters)
As part of the voluntary scheme the government has said it would pay asylum seekers up to 3,000 pounds ($3,747.60) each to move to Rwanda. (Reuters)

The voluntary scheme is separate to a forced deportation programme that Britain is about to embark on in the next few months, seeking to deter asylum seekers from crossing the English Channel in small boats to live in Britain.

As part of the voluntary scheme the government has said it would pay asylum seekers up to 3,000 pounds ($3,747.60) each to move to Rwanda to help clear the backlog of refugees who have arrived in the country in recent years.

This new agreement is part an existing government policy, where asylum seekers are offered financial assistance to leave Britain for their home country, but under this plan people will get the money if they agree to live in Rwanda.

Get Latest World News, along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
