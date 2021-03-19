IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Britain to slow Covid-19 vaccine rollout due to delay in supplies from India
Prime Minister Boris Johnson struck a conciliatory tone, saying he did not think India had blocked any deliveries and wanted to work with Europe too.(AFP)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson struck a conciliatory tone, saying he did not think India had blocked any deliveries and wanted to work with Europe too.(AFP)
world news

Britain to slow Covid-19 vaccine rollout due to delay in supplies from India

Supply constraints are the biggest threat to Britain's vaccine rollout - currently the swiftest among the world's major economies - and health officials warned that the programme would face a significant reduction in supplies from March 29.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:24 AM IST

Britain will have to slow its Covid-19 vaccine rollout next month due to a supply crunch caused by a delay in a shipment of millions of AstraZeneca shots from India and the need to test the stability of an additional 1.7 million doses.

Supply constraints are the biggest threat to Britain's vaccine rollout - currently the swiftest among the world's major economies - and health officials warned that the programme would face a significant reduction in supplies from March 29.

"It is true that in the short term we're receiving fewer vaccines than we had planned for a week ago," Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a news conference, saying this was because of a delay in a shipment from India's Serum Institute and because a batch in the UK needed to be retested.

"As a result, we will receive slightly fewer vaccines in April than in March, but that is still more than we received in February, and the supply we do have will still enable us to hit the targets we have set," he said.

Earlier, health minister Matt Hancock had said that while Britain was currently in the middle of some "bumper weeks of supply", a batch of 1.7 million vaccine doses had been delayed as it had to be retested for stability. He didn't specify the manufacturer.

Britain is using vaccines made by Pfizer and AstraZeneca, with 10 million doses of the 100 million ordered from AstraZeneca coming from the Serum Institute.

A spokesman for the Serum Institute said it had delivered 5 million doses to Britain a few weeks ago, adding it would "try to supply more later, based on the current situation and requirement for the government immunisation programme in India".

Serum Institute Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla was quoted by the Daily Telegraph newspaper as saying that supplies were dependent on how many doses the Indian government allowed to go to the United Kingdom.

But, with Britain already at loggerheads with the European Union over vaccine exports, Johnson struck a conciliatory tone, saying he did not think India had blocked any deliveries and wanted to work with Europe too.

Pressed on whether the Indian government had stopped exports of vaccine to Britain, Johnson said: "No, no, there is a delay as there often is, caused for various technical reasons, but we hope to continue to work very closely with the Serum Institute, and indeed with partners around the world including on the European continent."

Israel is the leader in vaccinating its population, followed by the United Arab Emirates, Chile and then the United Kingdom - and investors are watching closely to see which economies could recover first.

More than half of all adults in England have had their first Covid-19 vaccine. For the United Kingdom as a whole, just under half of adults have had their first dose.

VACCINE ROW

While Britain tries to secure more vaccines, it is also facing growing anger from the European Union, which on Wednesday threatened to slap a ban on vaccine exports to Britain.

Hancock said that European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen should respect contract law and that Britain expected to get the deliveries it had ordered.

"There are very significant consequences to breaking contract law," Hancock said.

Britain imports Pfizer's vaccine from Europe, but despite the spat, Johnson said people should not be anxious about supplies from the EU.

"These vaccines are a multinational effort and they are produced as the result of international cooperation and we in the UK will continue to view it in that spirit," he said.

Pfizer and AstraZeneca said on Wednesday their delivery schedules had not been affected. An AstraZeneca spokesman said on Wednesday that the "UK domestic supply chain is not experiencing any disruption".

Britain's medicines regulator said there had been five cases of a rare type of blood clot in the brain among 11 million people given AstraZeneca's vaccine but said that it found the benefits of the shot far outweighed any possible risks.

England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said anecdotal reports suggested that some people had not turned up to vaccination appointments after the shot was suspended in some European countries, but record numbers were still being vaccinated.

Hancock denied rumours that the delays would mean no adults would get a first dose of the vaccine in April, but said it was important to make sure there was enough vaccine to give people a second dose within 12 weeks of their first.

He also said that Britain was on target to offer everyone over 50 a first shot by mid-April, and a shot to all adults by the end of July. He added that a roadmap for lifting lockdown restrictions in England was unaffected.

Earlier, housing minister Robert Jenrick said that supplies would pick up again in May, and Moderna Inc has said it is expecting first deliveries of its vaccine to Britain to start in April.

Hancock said Britain expected doses of Moderna's vaccine to arrive "in the coming weeks".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 britain coronavirus astrazeneca uk pm boris johnson matt hancock covid-19 vaccination drive + 5 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
According to new guidelines, people will be encouraged to work from home and will be allowed to go outdoors to walk or exercise only after having an 'approval certificate'.(AFP)
According to new guidelines, people will be encouraged to work from home and will be allowed to go outdoors to walk or exercise only after having an 'approval certificate'.(AFP)
world news

France to go into month-long lockdown from March 19 amid Covid-19 surge

ANI, Paris
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:06 AM IST
The new measures will go into effect from Friday midnight lasting four weeks but are less restrictive than measures imposed in March and November of last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On January 26, violence broke out during the farmer tractor rally on the occasion of Republic Day.(Reuters)
On January 26, violence broke out during the farmer tractor rally on the occasion of Republic Day.(Reuters)
world news

2 US senators say farm laws 'internal Indian policy'

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:01 AM IST
Democratic senators Charles Schumer and Bob Menendez in a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote that they condemn the January 26 protests that broke out at the Red Fort adding that the farm laws passed by the Government of India are "internal Indian Policy".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anti-coup protesters display signs during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar (AP).
Anti-coup protesters display signs during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar (AP).
world news

Outed by online campaign, children of Myanmar junta 'hounded' abroad

Posted by Karan Manral | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:56 AM IST
Since the February 1 coup, some protesters have launched an online campaign to denounce family members and associates of the junta in Myanmar. Organisers say it is a non-violent way to put pressure on the junta to return the country to democracy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden (REUTERS/Tom Brenner)
U.S. President Joe Biden (REUTERS/Tom Brenner)
world news

Priest, who presided over inaugural mass for Biden, faces probe in California

Posted by Karan Manral | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:49 AM IST
Father Kevin O'Brien allegedly “exhibited behaviors in adult settings, consisting primarily of conversations, which may be inconsistent with established Jesuit protocols and boundaries."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Boris Johnson struck a conciliatory tone, saying he did not think India had blocked any deliveries and wanted to work with Europe too.(AFP)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson struck a conciliatory tone, saying he did not think India had blocked any deliveries and wanted to work with Europe too.(AFP)
world news

Britain to slow Covid-19 vaccine rollout due to delay in supplies from India

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:24 AM IST
Supply constraints are the biggest threat to Britain's vaccine rollout - currently the swiftest among the world's major economies - and health officials warned that the programme would face a significant reduction in supplies from March 29.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise..(HT file)
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise..(HT file)
world news

President Biden urged to rescind Trump-era ban on H-1B, other foreign work visas

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:18 AM IST
In June 2020, Trump instituted Proclamation 10052, halting the processing of non-immigrant H-1B, L-1, H-2B, and J-1 visas, based on the alleged potential risk to the labour market.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zeina Shahla, a Syrian journalist, checks her twitter at a cafe in the capital Damascus on March 1, 2021. - Virtual platforms like Netflix and Zoom have emerged as lifelines for a pandemic-hit world forced indoors, but in sanctioned Syria where both websites are blocked, people feel increasingly disconnected. (Photo by LOUAI BESHARA / AFP)(AFP)
Zeina Shahla, a Syrian journalist, checks her twitter at a cafe in the capital Damascus on March 1, 2021. - Virtual platforms like Netflix and Zoom have emerged as lifelines for a pandemic-hit world forced indoors, but in sanctioned Syria where both websites are blocked, people feel increasingly disconnected. (Photo by LOUAI BESHARA / AFP)(AFP)
world news

Russia threatens to ban Twitter in 30 days. All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:11 AM IST
The agency's action against the platform comes in the backdrop of tensions with western social media with regard to allegations of 'discrimination against Russia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vials of AstraZeneca vaccine. (File photo)
Vials of AstraZeneca vaccine. (File photo)
world news

Canada backs AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, says 'benefits outweigh risks'

Posted by Karan Manral | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:56 AM IST
Earlier, the European Union said the vaccine was "safe and effective" and British regulators said its use should continue, after reports of rare blood clots prompted over a dozen countries to suspend the use of the vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. (File photo)
Pakistan's Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. (File photo)
world news

Onus on India to create conducive atmosphere, says Pak army chief: Key takeaways

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:45 AM IST
General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan’s army chief, on Thursday called for India and Pakistan to “bury the past” and move towards cooperation a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan said New Delhi will have to take the first step for improving bilateral ties by addressing Kashmir
READ FULL STORY
Close
Relations between the US and China have worsened in recent times over a range of issues including the handling of coronavirus pandemic.(Reuters file photo)
Relations between the US and China have worsened in recent times over a range of issues including the handling of coronavirus pandemic.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Biden urged to raise China's aggressive behaviour in its neighbourhood, Taiwan

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:16 AM IST
The lawmakers said it is imperative that the Biden administration stands up to China’s attempts to dismantle democracy and reaffirm that US support for Taiwan is non-negotiable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping applauding during the closing session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing. (AP/ FILE)
A file photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping applauding during the closing session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing. (AP/ FILE)
world news

China to open first trial of Canadians held on 'spy' charges for over 2 years

Posted by Karan Manral | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:15 AM IST
Court hearing for Michael Spavor would be held Friday, and one for Michael Kovrig would follow on Monday. The two were arrested in apparent retaliation for Canada’s arrest of a senior Chinese telecom executive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Councilmember Helen Gym address community members during a vigil to mourn and confront the rising violence against Asian Americans at the 10th Street Plaza.(AP)
Councilmember Helen Gym address community members during a vigil to mourn and confront the rising violence against Asian Americans at the 10th Street Plaza.(AP)
world news

'I am not a virus:' Asian-American lawmakers reject bigotry

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:01 AM IST
Trump famously called Covid-19 the "China virus," congressional Republicans regurgitated the rhetoric, and attacks on Asian-Americans apparently spiked.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police were called to the house in the suburb of Epsom at about 11:30 am and found three people in critical condition.(AP representative image)
Police were called to the house in the suburb of Epsom at about 11:30 am and found three people in critical condition.(AP representative image)
world news

2 killed, 1 badly injured after stabbing at New Zealand home

PTI, Wellington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:55 AM IST
Detective Inspector said medics provided first aid to two of the injured but both of them — a man and a woman — died at the scene.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sparring in a highly unusual extended back-and-forth in front of cameras, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan opened their meeting with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi and State Councilor Wang Yi in Anchorage, fresh off of Blinken's visits to allies Japan and South Korea.(Reuters)
Sparring in a highly unusual extended back-and-forth in front of cameras, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan opened their meeting with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi and State Councilor Wang Yi in Anchorage, fresh off of Blinken's visits to allies Japan and South Korea.(Reuters)
world news

Top American, Chinese diplomats clash at start of 1st talks of Biden presidency

Posted by Prashasti Singh | Reuters, Anchorage, Alaska
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:40 AM IST
The United States, which quickly accused China of "grandstanding" and violating the meeting's protocol, had been looking for a change in behavior from China, itself having expressed earlier this year a hope to reset sour relations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Space Launch System, NASA’s planned moon rocket, is tested at the Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis.(AP)
The Space Launch System, NASA’s planned moon rocket, is tested at the Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis.(AP)
world news

Nasa successfully tests its most powerful rocket for Artemis mission

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:40 AM IST
The test known as hot fire is a milestone for the space agency's Artemis I mission that will send an uncrewed spacecraft on a test flight around the moon and back to Earth for future missions with astronauts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP