A British Airways flight operating from London to Chicago on Monday suddenly plunged 28,000 feet after about an hour into its journey, a distance equivalent to almost 10 times the height of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building.

British Airways (AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The flight BA295 declared an emergency after squawking 7700 and descended from an altitude of 37,000 feet to an altitude of 9,000 feet within minutes. The flight then made a U-turn back to the United Kingdom, with tracking data revealing it had been diverted to London.

What does the flight-tracking data reveal?

The flight, which took off from London's Heathrow Airport at around 11.50 am local time, according to flight tracking data, and had a scheduled flight time of eight hours and 40 minutes to Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD).

After takeoff, it started its ascent and reached its cruising altitude of 37,000 feet. However, the flight, a Boeing 777-200ER, suddenly plunged to an altitude of 9,000 feet, registering a drop of 28,000 feet, and then took a U-turn when it was flying over Ireland's airspace.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} It was diverted to London, flight-tracking data showed, and then circled multiple times in the airspace between Wales and Ireland. Why was the flight flying in circles? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was diverted to London, flight-tracking data showed, and then circled multiple times in the airspace between Wales and Ireland. Why was the flight flying in circles? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The Boeing 777, after its diversion to London, kept flying in circles in an apparent effort to reduce its fuel weight as it prepared to return to Heathrow.

The aircraft was seen flying in circles, likely to burn off fuel before landing. Long-haul aircraft can carry a large amount of fuel for transatlantic journeys, and reducing the fuel load can help bring the aircraft closer to an appropriate landing weight during an early return.

Deep Dive What caused British Airways flight BA295 to declare an emergency and plunge to 9,000 feet? The specific reason for the emergency declaration and the rapid descent of British Airways flight BA295 has not been publicly disclosed, and it occurred shortly after the vessel climbed to its cruising altitude. Why did flight BA295 need to circle over Europe before returning to London? Flight BA295 circled over Europe likely to reduce its fuel load before landing, as long-haul aircraft carry significant fuel, and burning off fuel can help achieve a safer landing weight. What does squawking 7700 mean in aviation? Squawking 7700 is the internationally recognized transponder code used by aircraft to indicate a general emergency, signaling to air traffic control that the plane is experiencing a critical situation.

After takeoff, it ascended to an altitude of