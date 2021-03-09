Home / World News / British aren't racist, says Meghan Markle's father on royal family allegations
world news

British aren't racist, says Meghan Markle's father on royal family allegations

He said his daughter had let him down while he was ill.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 02:33 PM IST
Meghan Markle has spoken about her equation with the royal family.

Meghan's father Thomas Markle said on Tuesday that he did not think the British royal family was racist and hoped that an alleged remark from a family member about the darkness of the skin of Meghan's son was just a dumb question.

Meghan said that her son Archie, now aged one, had been denied the title of prince because there were concerns within the royal family about "about how dark his skin might be when he's born".

"I have great respect for the Royals, and I don't think the British royal family are racist at all. I don't think the British are racist, I think Los Angeles is racist, California is a racist, but I don't think the Brits are," Markle told ITV.

"The thing about what colour will the baby be or how dark will the baby be. I'm guessing and hoping it's just a dumb question from somebody, you know, it could just be that simple. It could be somebody asked a stupid question. Rather than being a total racist."

Thomas Markle said though that the comment should be investigated. He said his daughter had let him down while he was ill.

