British man freed in Indonesia after serving sentence for death of policeman

A British man jailed for his role in the death of an Indonesian policeman in 2016 on a beach in Bali was released on Thursday after serving his sentence.

David Taylor, 38, was jailed in March 2017 together with his Australian girlfriend, Sara Connor, over the death of traffic policeman Wayan Sudarsa, whose body was found on the island's popular Kuta beach with neck and head wounds.

Taylor left Bali's Kerobokan jail dressed in a black T-shirt and with dark glasses and a mask.

He did not comment to reporters before getting into a waiting car, but the head of the prison, Fikri Jaya Soebing confirmed his release.

Fikri said he had been granted 18 months and 15 days of remission.

Taylor is now expected to be taken to the airport and deported to Britain.

Taylor and Connor were tried separately and had told the court a fight had broken out with the policeman over Connor's missing purse.

They were charged with assault leading to death and Taylor was sentenced to six years in prison and Connor to four years.

Connor was granted an early release last year due to good behaviour.

Taylor's lawyer said after his sentencing his client accepted the ruling.