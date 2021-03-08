British minister says on Meghan interview: 'No place for racism in our society'
Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, accused Britain's royal family of raising concerns about how dark their son's skin might be and pushing her to the brink of suicide, in a tell-all television interview that will send shockwaves through the monarchy.
Britain's children's minister said on Monday that there was no place for racism in society after Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, accused someone in Britain's royal family of raising concerns about how dark their son's skin might be.
"There is absolutely no place for racism in our society," Vicky Ford told Sky News, though she said she had not seen the CBS interview which was aired overnight.
