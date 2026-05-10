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UK's Starmer vows to fight on, calls govt a ‘10-year project’ after election setback

Starmer's Labour Party recorded the worst losses of a governing party in local elections in more than three decades

Published on: May 10, 2026 04:54 pm IST
Reuters |
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British Prime Minister Keir Starmer vowed to fight on and said his government was a "10-year project" despite calls to quit after his party's drubbing in local elections earlier this week.

The local and regional elections were widely seen as an unofficial referendum on Starmer, whose popularity has plummeted since he led the center-left Labour Party to power less than two years ago.(REUTERS)

Starmer's Labour Party recorded the worst losses of a governing party in local elections in more than three decades, prompting a growing number of lawmakers to call for his removal.

A former minister in Starmer's government said she would seek the backing of other lawmakers to trigger a leadership contest unless his cabinet took steps to remove him by Monday.

Asked by the Observer newspaper in an interview published on Sunday whether he would lead his Labour Party into the next general election and serve a full second term, Starmer responded: "Yes, I will."

He added: I'm not going to walk away from the job I was elected to do in July 2024. I’m not going to plunge the country into chaos."

Asked on Sunday if she was likely to get the numbers, West told the BBC: "We will find out".

Starmer must call Britain's next national election by 2029 at the latest.

If he were still in office at the end of a second five-year term, he would be the third-longest-serving continuous leader in Britain in the last two centuries after Margaret Thatcher and Tony Blair.

 
keir starmer uk united kingdom
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