British Royal Family share interesting info from King Charles' life, reveal special achievement

King Charles III visited the Global Underwater Hub in Aberdeenshire, Scotland on Friday. During his surprise visit, the King got a glimpse of the latest underwater diving technology and underwater 3D image capturing.

Britain's King Charles III (via REUTERS)

The official account of The Royal Family on "X"(formerly Twitter), shared pictures from Charles' visit.

"Today at the Global Underwater Hub in Aberdeenshire, His Majesty toured exhibits demonstrating underwater diving technology, underwater 3D image capturing, and ecofriendly artificial reefs which provide subsea protection and enhance biodiversity," tweeted The Royal Family.

The Royal Family also shared an interesting info about the King and his passion for scuba diving and sea exploration. They revealed that Charles is a qualified diver.

"Did you know that The King is the first British monarch to be a qualified diver? In 1975, His Majesty undertook a half-hour dive under Arctic ice at Resolute Bay, Canada," posted The Royal Family.

They also revealed rare pictures of Charles from his moments of scuba diving.

"Years later, The King dived underwater onto the Mary Rose, Henry VIII’s warship, nine times before it was raised from the seabed in 1982," added The Royal Family in a separate tweet.

Interestingly, Charles' sons Prince William and Prince Harry also have interest in scuba diving. Both William and Harry have been clicked indulging in the activity in recent years.

In Novemeber 2022, Prince Harry had done scuba diving with U.S. Navy veteran Gabriel George in Hawaii. The deep sea adventure involving Harry, has been featured in Netflix's Heart of Invictus docuseries. The docuseries is based on the "Invictus Games", the international sporting event masterminded by Prince Harry.

Notably, "Invictus Games" is an international sporting event for wounded, injured, and sick veterans and members of the armed services. “Invictus” translates to “unconquered.” The event was founded by Prince Harry in 2014 to celebrate the great contribution by the veterans and help them have a good mental health and community life through sports.