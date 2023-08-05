British-Pakistani social media influencer, mother found guilty of engineering fatal car crash

A former TikTok influencer and her mother have been found guilty of engineering a fatal car crash that killed two men. Mahek Bukhari, 24, and her mother, Ansreen Bukhari, 46, were convicted alongside two other defendants of killing Saqib Hussain and Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21, by ramming their car off the road in February 2022, The Guardian reported.

The prosecution had alleged that Mahek, a British Pakistani, and Ansreen had lured Hussain to a car park to confront him about the sexual photos and videos he had of the latter. with whom he had been having an affair for about three years. Evidence presented during the trial revealed that Hussian had threatened to divulge the affair by sharing sexual photos and videos of them.

When Hussain and Ijazuddin drove off, their car was pursued by two vehicles driven by fellow defendants Rekhan Karwan and Raees Jamal at speeds reaching 100mph before their car was rammed off the road, causing it to split in two and catch fire upon hitting a tree.

Hussain, who was riding shotgun, made a desperate call to 999 moments before the crash, pleading for help as the assailants tried to force their car off the road.

During the emergency call, Hussain said: “There’s guys following me. They’ve got balaclavas on. They’re trying to ram me off the road. They’re trying to kill me – I’m going to die.”

While Rekhan Karwan and Raees Jamal were found guilty of murder, Natasha Akhtar, Ameer Jamal, and Sanaf Gulamustafa were convicted of manslaughter. Another co-accused, Mohammed Patel, was found not guilty, The News International reported.

The jury reached the verdict after 28 hours of deliberation in a three-month trial at Leicester Crown Court. Judge Timothy Spencer KC warned the defendants that the sentences would be severe. The sentencing is scheduled for September 1st.

Enquiries showed that Ansreen Bukhari had decided to end the relationship with Hussain, but Hussain could not accept this. This led to him allegedly making threats to tell Ansreen Bukhari’s husband about the affair and to share sexual images and videos of Ansreen Bukhari, according to Leicester police.

