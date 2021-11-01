Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / ByteDance directs employees to work only 9 hours a day, Monday to Friday: Report
world news

ByteDance directs employees to work only 9 hours a day, Monday to Friday: Report

The Chinese giant, which owns TikTok, is reportedly looking to protect its employees from the country's dreaded ‘996’ work culture.
ByteDance and TikTok (File Photo/Reuters)
Updated on Nov 01, 2021 04:11 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

ByteDance Limited, the Chinese multinational company which owns TikTok, has directed its employees in the country to come to office only five days a week, from Monday to Friday, and finish their day by 7pm, in what is being seen as an effort to protect them from what is called the ‘996’ work culture in China.

Also Read | Bartender was asked by his boss not to get drunk on off day. Here's how exchange went

According to the revised work policy, employees should begin their nine-hour shift at 10am on a work day, and will need permission, at least one day in advance, to work overtime, Bloomberg reported citing an internal document, which, according to the news agency, was issued on Monday. The new policy also mandates that no employee will work for more than three hours beyond regular work hours on a weekday. On weekends, they can work for maximum eight hours, if they choose to do so.

RELATED STORIES

Also, extra compensation will be given for the over time. This will be up to three times the normal monthly salary of the said staff member.

This is not for the first time when the Beijing-headquartered ByteDance has attempted to improve work conditions for its employees. Earlier this year, it cancelled an alternating system under which its workers could take only one off per week every second week.

China's ‘996’ work culture, known as such because workers often labour from 9am to 9pm six days a week, has come under scrutiny this year due to deaths associated with overwork, as well as growing number of complaints against it on social media. However, billionaires such as Alibaba's Jack Ma and Richard Liu of JD.com have frequently endorsed the 996 system.

 

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tiktok bytedance china
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Facebook rebranding: WhatsApp, Instagram now show 'from Meta' for beta users

Intel officers of former Afghan regime join ISIS-K to fight Taliban: Report

Global death toll due to Covid-19 tops 5 million in under 2 years

‘I am going to get it done’: Canada’s new defence minister vows to end military’s sexual misconduct crisis
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka Rajyotsava 2021
Kerala Day
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
World Vegan Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP