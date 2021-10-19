Bartender was asked by his boss not to get drunk on off day. Here's how exchange went

A bartender who resigned from his job after being told by his now-former boss not to get drunk on his off day so that the former “stays ready for work” has shared screenshots of the conversation on Reddit. While it is not known when or where the exchange took place, it can be seen in the screenshots that the boss messaged the employee at 3am “today,” asking him to come for an 11-hour shift later in the day.

The screenshots can be seen here or here.

“I need to you to come in from 11am to 10pm today as we have an event scheduled and have only one bartender,” the manager said, to which the employee responded by politely reminding him that it's his day off.

When told that he needs to be a team player, the barman responds, “Why are you telling me just now that at 3am that you need me to work 11 hours? I've had a few drinks and and don't feel like coming into work hungover and working for that long on my day off.”

It is at this point that the boss advices the bartender that the latter should stay ready for work, and how getting drunk is not a “good look," adding that “we need to cover each other.” Amused at this, the barman asks why should he not drink on his day off, though he also makes clear that he would have considered coming for duty if given proper notice. “Don't you know how to bartend too? Even if you don't, we literally have flash cards for each drink on the menu for each event. You can use them as a guide to make the drinks yourself,” he says.

The manager then says how he will discuss “this attitude” when the barman comes on Sunday. To this, the latter replies that he is “fed up” of the former, and, therefore, would go and work at some other place. Upon being told how he is making an “impulsive decision” which he would later regret, the bartender signs off with a not-so-polite response and calls it quits.

